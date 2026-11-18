Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 17 slate of college basketball games.

Amari Allen, Alabama

Allen logged 15 points, three rebounds and three assists, shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line in a win against Kennesaw State.

Alex Condon, Florida

Condon recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 2-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Notre Dame.

Glass accounted for 16 points, three assists and a steal while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Eastern Illinois.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

The Gators' standout finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Notre Dame.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Henderson notched 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Rider.

Arrinten Page, Providence

Page scored a game-high 18 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Sacred Heart.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richmond tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line against Indiana.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Stojakovic poured in a game-high 46 points, adding six rebounds, an assist, a block and two turnovers while shooting 14-of-21 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 16-of-20 from the free throw line in a win against Duke.

The Fighting Illini standout set the all-time scoreing record by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor Stadium and scored the second-most points an opponent has ever reached against the Blue Devils.

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Stokes turned in 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a turnover while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free throw line in a win against UNLV.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner scored a game-high 21 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Eastern Illinois.