NBA Draft Prospect Watch: Vanderbilt's Ace Glass

Ace Glass is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 16.4 points per game last season as a freshman on Washington State. His 16.4 points per game were the most for any freshman in the West Coast Conference last season, fourth overall in the WCC, and was top-20 amongst freshmen in all of college basketball.

Glass also set the Washington State single-season freshman scoring record with 525 points. However, this isn’t the first milestone Glass has shattered – as he broke his high school’s record with more than 2,000 points in his career.

So, what makes Ace Glass an interesting prospect to watch this season? Let's start with his statistical profile.

Statistical Profile

Before turning on the film, it can be helpful to analyze a player's statistical profile to get a basic understanding of what a player may do well. Ace's profile immediately pops -- both from a production and creation perspective.

To start, was Glass productive or impactful? Yes, he averaged 16.4 points per game.

Next, was he efficient as a scorer? Also: Yes.

Glass made 61% of his attempts at the rim last season (97 attempts), 48% of his non-rim twos (99 attempts), 36% of his threes (189 attempts), and 88% of his free throws (102 attempts). Additionally, his 36% from beyond the arc was on 12.2 three point attempts per 100 possessions, a very high volume and a positive indicator for long-term shooting potential.

Not only was Ace Glass an efficient scorer last season, but perhaps what's most impressive is how he was scoring. He was unassisted on nearly 73.6% of his made field goals while also assisting 17.2% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor -- illustrating real creation for both himself and his teammates.

Scouting Profile

Stats are a useful tool, but what does his game look like on film?

Overall, Glass is a score-first guard who can create his own shot. He uses a blend of quickness and craft to get to the rim, which he's adept at getting to when driving off a handoff. He has a soft touch at the basket, utilizing either a consistent floater or acrobatic finish with either hand. Additionally, his excellent off-the-dribble shooting makes him a threat at all three levels out of the pick-and-roll. Glass is a capable pick-and-roll passer as well who can make the right read when faced with two defenders. His scoring ability, in addition to his shooting gravity, can open up the defense and help create opportunities for teammates -- evident in his balance between a high unassisted made field goal percentage and his assist percentage.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard also thrives in transition as both a scorer and passer, a strength he'll be able to accentuate at Vanderbilt playing alongside Tanner, Nesmith, and Dak in the Commodores' fast-paced, high-volume transition offense.

How Glass adjusts to the SEC's increased physicality and athleticism will be important to monitor, both as a driver offensively and on-ball defender. Furthermore, the continued progression of his already high-level craft, quickness, footwork, off-the-dribble shooting, and playmaking off of handoffs and pick-and-rolls will also be key areas to watch.

Glass will make an immediate impact at Vanderbilt and stands out as a player to watch this season as one of the most talented sophomores in the country.