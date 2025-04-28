Greek Prospect Neoklis Avdalas' Outlook after Declaring for the NBA Draft
The NBA Draft's early entry deadline came and went over the weekend, with a number of talented college and international prospects submitting their name into the pool.
One of the most intriguing players to announce his entry was Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, a 6-foot-8 19-year-old with an impressive skill set. Neoklis will also retain his collegaite elidgiblity, and has until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw from the draft or elect to remain in the 2025 class.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board slots Avdalas as the No. 52 overall prospect in the class, meaning the young star could earn a draft spot in the second round with a strong performance in the predraft process.
Neoklis is training for the NBA Draft in Chicago, and could rise up draft boards if he is able to show his upside to scouts. At 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Avdalas is a good passer and finisher around the rim.
In 18 games with Peristeri this season, Avadalas averaged 8.8 points,2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.
With a rare combination of size, basketball IQ and toughness around the rim, Avadalas could easily convince NBA teams to take a chance on him if he is able to impress in his predraft workouts. In past draft classes, players with similar skillsets have gone in the lottery, but Avdalas hasn't quite notched the production of players like Nikola Topic and Josh Giddey during their international seasons.
"Avdalas has an offensive game that allows for flexible lineups, which will be very attractive to NBA teams. Whether he operates as a point guard to set up teammates or as more of an off-ball wing alongside other ball handlers, he fits in so many different types of lineups," NBA Draft on SI wrote in February.
"On the defensive end, Avdalas’ size and athleticism should allow him to defend multiple positions. He’s a smart team defender, which raises his floor on that end, but he continues to progress as an individual defender as he gets more reps against better competition. He still needs to improve at the point of attack and defending in isolation scenarios."
MORE: Greece's Neoklis Avdalas scouting report
Still, the 19-year-old's youth and unique attributes make him a high-upside prospect, if he is able to improve on defense defense. Additionally, Avadalas needs more reps agsint tougher competition to confirm that his skill set will translate.
Fortunatly for the Greek wing prospect, the predraft process will give him the opportunity to showcase his skills against other potential draft picks.
