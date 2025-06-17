Greek Wing Prospect Neoklis Avdalas Chooses NCAA, Withdraws from NBA Draft
On June 15, the NBA Draft pool was solidified as the withdrawl date for international prospects passed.
Most players who were already projected to be picked on June 25 remained in this year's class, but there was one player who would have almost certainly been selected that elected to forgo the 2025 NBA Draft.
Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, a potential first-round selection, will head to Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 college basketball season rather than pursue a spot in this year's draft class.
While the Hokies newest signee didn't produce eye-popping numbers in Europe, he is an intriguing prospect who could benefit from a strong season in the ACC.
At the NBA Combine in Chicago, Avdalas measured at 6-foot-7 and half an inch without shoes, weighing 197 pounds and notching a 6-foot-9 wingspan. The 19-year-old has good size and decent length on the wing, but needs to become a little stronger to improve his game on both ends of the floor.
Fortunately for Avdalas, an NCAA program like VT will have the resources to help the talented wing prospect add muscle. Additionally, Avdalas should have more control of the Hokies offense than he was granted in Europe this season, which could be a massive boost for the Peristeri product's draft stock.
In the Greek Basketball League this season, Avdalas averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.1 from the field, 73.3% from the free throw line and 40.7 from 3-point range on three attempts per contest.
Despite not having the most head-turning stats, Avdalas' passing ability, finishing at the rim and perimeter scoring are reasons to believe the future Virginia Tech standout could work his way into the first round of next year's draft class.
If Avdalas can become a more consistent scorer in college next season while also maintaining solid shooting splits, there is a chance the interntional prospect could even rise into the lottery.
Time will tell if Avdalas is able to take that big of a leap, but the Hokies' wing will be one of the more intriguing prospects to watch in the NCAA next season.
