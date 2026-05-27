Reports: Allen Graves, Christian Anderson to Remain in 2026 NBA Draft

The deadline for college prospects to withdraw for the 2026 NBA Draft has arrived.

NCAA prospects have until 11:59 p.m. on May 27 to make their final decisions, with a few big names already announcing their decisions.

Rueben Chinyelu, Matt Able, John Blackwell, Elliot Cadeau and others have revealed that they will return to school, while Morez Johnson Jr. and Ebuka Okorie, among others, have stated their intentions to stay in the 2026 class.

On May 26, two prospects who had big "stay or go" decisions declared that they will also remain in this year's draft.

According to a report from Jonathan Givony, Allen Graves, a redshirt freshman from Santa Clara has elected to keep his name in the 2026 class.

NEWS: Santa Clara's Allen Graves is staying in the 2026 NBA Draft, he tells DraftExpress.



Graves, a projected top-20 pick, swept WCC Freshman, Sixth Man and Defensive Player of the Year honors, turning down significant NIL offers to start his pro career. pic.twitter.com/NddltJVG4G — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 26, 2026

Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range with the Broncos. Following his breakout campaign, the Ponchatula, Louisiana, product declared for the draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

After 35 career college games and four starts, all in the West Coast Conference, Graves elected to head to the NBA Draft this year rather than transferring to a power conference school and likely earning substantial NIL money.

While the decision isn't shocking, as Graves could be selected with one of the first 20 picks in the 2026 class, there were still significant incentives for the intriguing prospect to return to school.

Graves measured at 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch without shoes, recorded at 7-foot wingspan and weighed 225 pounds at the NBA Combine.

Similarly, Christian Anderson had a big decision to make, as the Texas Tech point guard would have the potential to make plenty of NIL money at the collegiate level, but chose to stay in the draft, according to a report from Jeff Borzello.

NEWS: Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, a third-team All-American last season, is keeping his name in the NBA draft, his agent Aaron Mintz of CAA Basketball told ESPN. Recent feedback from the Combine & pre-draft workouts reaffirmed Anderson’s status as a projected top 15-20 pick. pic.twitter.com/EapobpMNXq — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 26, 2026

While the concerns that could have prevented Graves from declaring were his lack of starting experience in a mid-major conference, Anderson faces different criticisms from NBA scouts.

The Red Raiders' standout measured 6-foot-1 without shoes at the NBA Combine, notching a 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch wingspan and weighing 180 pounds. Despite his size, Anderson will likely also be a top-20 pick in the 2026 class after a strong sophomore season at Texas Tech.

Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc on 7.9 attempts per game.