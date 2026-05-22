Three Top Prospects who still have NBA Draft Decisions to Make

The 2026 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, with prospects having gone through the draft combine last week. We're just over 30 days away from the draft, where teams will look to infuse their rosters with talent.

There's still a handful of prospects yet to officially make their decisions, be it staying in the draft cycle, or heading back to college. On Thursday, one domino fell in Florida's Rueben Chinyelu, who is officially headed back to the Gators. Here’s three of the most important prospects who could still return to school:

Koa Peat, Arizona

Arizona’s Koa Peat saw a great season with Arizona, anchroing one of the top teams in the nation with scoring and two-way physicality. Still, he hasn’t earned the same level of buzz that his teammate in Brayden Burries has, sitting around the mid-to-late first round.

Peat could certainly benefit from joining an NBA organization in the next month, but he could also stand to play the role of star for the Wildcats again. His major developmental need is more 3-point shooting, which could certainly be worked on with more collegiate opportunity.

There’s little doubt that Peat will still earn first-round looks in 2026, but could be a lottery pick or even more in 2027.

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Yessoufou has kept all options available, going through the NBA Draft combine, while also entering the transfer portal at the college level. In any other year, his 17.8 points on 47% shooting at Baylor would likely be worthy of lottery talk, though he’s now seemingly a late-first to early-second selection.

He’s a highly impactful college player, and could stand to continue ironing out his game, such as cutting down on less effecient shots and further honing his defense overall.

Yessoufou will be an upside bet at the NBA level, and could be better served to continue playing with Baylor or elsewhere.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Santa Clara sophmore Allen Graves broke out as an analytical darling with the Broncos, posting 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game in coming off the bench.

NBA scouts and decision-makers are likely to be split on him as a whole, with fans liking his feel for the game and how analytically-slanted he is. Detractors will look to his athleticism, which could suffer more in the NBA.

He once felt like a player stuck 50-50 between bettering himself in college and moving onto the pros, though with the thinning of the late-first range, it seems he could certainly be a top-30 pick.