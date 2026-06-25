Henri Veesaar Selected with No. 52 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially nearing its close, with the second round underway.

The first round was about as chalk as they come in terms of craziness, but still saw several NBA teams get better by adding talent from a stacked draft class. The top-four was one of the best ever seen, and several teams were able to leave with two-pick hauls that should make them deeper both now and in the future.

Teams will be looking to do the same in the second round, and North Carolina big Henri Veesaar, freshly selected at No. 52 by the Hawks, plays into that.

Veesaar saw a breakout senior season with the Tar Heels, averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43% from three. Below is his scouting report and how he could fit with Hawks.

Henri Veesaar Scouting Report

College: North Carolina

Class: Senior

Position: Center

Height: 7-0

Wingspan: 7-2

Draft age: 22.2

Strengths:

Size and mobility

Play-finishing and touch

Shooting

Rebounding and Passing

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and physicality

Defensive impact

Outlook:

Veesaar’s combination of skill and size makes in an intriguing bet, especially in the second round of the draft.

At 7-foot, he offers one of the best scoring talents available, able to dive-bomb the rim with mobility and elite finishing ability, or space beyond the arc. He has a great mix of both 3-point volume and efficiency, as well as other indicators that should make him a long-term floor-spacing option.

Veesaar will need to continue adding strength and work on his physicality to play long stretches in the NBA, as well as continue his scrappiness on defense. But he projects to be playable in a late-rotation.

Role: Floor-spacer

Impact: Rotation

Swing skills: Defense

Fit with Hawks

Notable players: Kingston Flemings, Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum

In terms of offensive-slanted frontcourt pairings for talented offensive guards, Veesaar checks every box. He isn't an elite vertical spacer, but is still a highly-effective player around the rim. More importantly, he's a legitimate floor-spacer at 43% on good volume for a big, able to speed shots up when necessary.

Veesaar won't be able to protect the rim at a high level, and may even be better suited to playing forward if he can quicken his defense. Though as a back-end rotation player, there were few fits better for Atlanta.

Veesaar saw a massive slide, considered a first-round propsect by many.