High School Spotlight: Evaluating Five-Star Wing Nate Ament
When looking across the country at some of the top talent, one player to keep an eye on for the 2026 NBA Draft is Nate Ament. A jumbo wing at 6-foot-9, he possesses the size and length that should allow him to reach an incredibly high ceiling at the NBA level.
A five-star recruit out of Virginia, Ament is entering his senior season and projects to be one of the best in the sport at the high school level in his final campaign. He’s considered a top-10 player in the 2025 class, but will have every opportunity to rise as a senior.
An incredibly talented prospect, Ament can play either forward spot today, but will be even more effective as a four if he can continue to fill out physically. But even now, he can handle the ball on the wing or scale up and play more in the frontcourt. He’s a proven floor spacer with a smooth jumper, which allows him to score effectively at all three levels given opposing defenders are generally mismatched. Ament is very mobile for his size as well, making him a threat in transition with the ball in his hands. In half-court settings, he is comfortable putting it on the deck and making things happen as well.
Again, Ament needs to continue to develop physically, which will only enhance his game. If he can, the incoming senior will be an extremely versatile combo forward with a modern skillset, which every NBA team values as an archetype. Luckily his frame projects to add weight well so that doesn’t concern talent evaluators.
Ament is the type of player who would fit in nearly any college program in the country. But as of now, his primary offers include Duke, UConn, Creighton and Florida State among many others.
Before taking his talents to the next level, Ament will play one more high school season as he continues to develop his game. From there, he’ll be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft after a season at the college level.
