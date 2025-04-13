Houston All-Conference Guard Milos Uzan Declares for NBA Draft
After three seasons of college basketball, Houston guard Milos Uzan declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday morning, according to a report from Jonathan Givony.
Uzan heads to the NBA Draft after an impressive junior season at Houston that saw the third-year guard help lead Kelvin Sampson's team to a national title berth, nearly taking down Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida in the championship game.
Uzan finished with six points, five rebounds and an assist against Florida, but was the hero in a Sweet 16 win against Purdue. Not only did the Cougars' star knock down six 3-pointers to finish with 22 points, Uzan also scored the game-winning basket on an inbounds play.
After tossing in the ball, Uzan stepped onto the court and was given the ball near the basket. The junior finished a layup to topple the Boilermakers and send Houston to the Elite 8.
In his lone season with the Cougars, Uzan started all 40 games and averaged more than 31 minutes per contest. The junior averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assts and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2024-25 while shooting 45.3% from the field and a career-high 42.8% from 3-point range.
A strong campaign earned Uzan All-Big 12 and NCAA All-Region honors.
Uzan's perimeter shot, handle, effort on defense and experience running an offense should make him a solid draft candidate in the 2025 cycle.
Prior to his time at Houston, Uzan spent the first two years of his college career at Oklahoma, playing for the Sooners under head coach Porter Moser. After a strong true freshman season, some analysts slotted Uzan as a potential first round pick in the the 2024 draft.
In a congested OU offense, though, Uzan's efficiency made a significant dip, and the talented guard elected to find a new home. Coming out of high school, Uzan was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 66 overall player and No. 12 point guard in the 2022 recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Uzan is projected to be a second round selection in the upcoming NBA Draft. In Draft Digest's most recent mock draft, Uzan was selected at No. 55 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Uzan is ranked No. 59 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
