Houston Basketball Highlighted by Potential NBA Draft Prospects
Last season, Houston basketball disappointingly fell in the NCAA Tournament title to Florida.
Despite continued stingy defense and solid upperclassmen play, the Cougars were unable to outlast Florida’s late onslaught, falling 65-63.
Next season, Houston returns several of the players that helped them to the deep postseason run: Milos Uzan, Joseph Tugler, Emanuel Sharp and more. But the team’s season is sure to be highlighted by its crop of incoming talent.
Houston nabbed a top-three recruiting class per multiple sites, landing three top-15 players per RSCI in Chris Cenac Jr., Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings. Now, the trio will be looking to assimilate themselves among a talented core, all while boosting their stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Cenac leads the group, ranking No. 6 per RSCI and offering the most unique skillset by far. At 6-foot-10 with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, he’s a fluid, rim-running big with a flash of modernity spread across his game.
He thrives scoring on the interior, able to play about the rim, but has a projectable enough outside game to warrant a high selection. Defensively his size and fluidity should give him a great baseline to build on.
Harwell comes in just behind, tied for No. 12 in the RSCI rankings. A 6-foot-6 wing, he largely projects to be a three-and-D player at both the collegiate and pro levels, though his handle could offer his skillset just a bit more.
He has a highly projectable shooting stroke, solid enough athleticism and some instincts on defense. Just how good a handler he becomes will directly factor into how high he’ll go at the NBA Draft.
Flemings rounds out the trio. A slightly undersized lead guard with shiftiness, quick-pop athleticism and plenty more tools, he’s an aggressive play-maker, and should make the team better when on-court. He’ll have the toughest time bolstering his draft stock given the team’s other play-makers, but should at least have a chance at earning some pro buzz.
Thriving in head coach Kelvin Sampson's is a tall task for any true freshman, but the trio should be positioned to see reps in their 2025-26 campaign. Cenac should have the highest output, with the other two likely needing to shine to earn more opportunity.
Regardless, the Cougars will be in for another exciting season. Players like Uzan and Tugler will look to enter their own names to the NBA Draft, meaning Sampson's team is set to be loaded with competitive juice.