Houston Rockets in Rare Draft Position Despite Postseason Thrills

Despite a thrilling postseason, the Rockets have more talent headed their way.

Derek Parker

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) looks for a foul call after a play against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets did something that’s only been done a handful of times: forced a crucial Game 7 versus the Warriors after previously facing a 3-1 deficit earlier in the series. On Sunday, they'll take on Golden State in a winner-take-all match to see who advances to Round 2.

The team has tied the series due to a myriad of reasons: veteran guard Fred VanVleet has seen an offensive resurgence, Steven Adams has played his most impactful basketball in a half-decade and the team’s defensive identity remains a thorn in Golden State's offensive-minded side.

Despite all that, Houston remains in almost astounding position for the 2025 NBA Draft, owning the Suns unprotected first round pick, which right now has the ninth-best odds at the lottery.

In just over a week, Houston will have a just under 50% chance at landing the No. 9 pick, a 28% chance at landing No. 10, and around a 17% chance in total at landing within the top-four.

Crazier things have happened, even as recently as last year’s lottery. Houston went in with the same 75% chance at landing No. 9 or 10, and came away with pick No. 3, promptly selecting Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. Houston's core has largely been built through the draft, with the team leaving with four top-four picks in consecutive drafts.

Even without a jump to the top-three, the Rockets should be in great shape to add another piece to their team. The 2025 draft class — headlined by Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey — should offer plenty of talent in the top-10.

For now, Houston will focus on nothing but its pivotal Game 7 against the Warriors on Sunday. But the 2025 NBA Draft looms, as the team will be able to add even more youthful talent to an already stacked team. 

