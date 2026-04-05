How Each NBA Draft Prospect Performed in UConn's Final Four Win Over Illinois

The first game of Saturday's Final Four brought plenty of excitement, as UConn took down Illinois to move to its third National Championship match in four years. After building a double-digit lead, the Fighting Illini made it a close game with a few minutes to go. But the Huskies prevailed.

The early match featured plenty of NBA Draft prospects, many of whom have boosted their stock since the start of the NCAA Tournament. How did each of the potential draftees fare?

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The top prospect in this game, Wagler, was the most impactful player for Illinois, and it goes beyond the stat sheet. The 6-foot-6 pure-scorer put up a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 7-for-16 shooting from the field. He was 2-for-10 from three-point range.

While the outside shot wasn't falling for Wagler, he looked in full control, attacking the basket. UConn was keying in on the freshman, but he had multiple finishes through contact, scoring 10 points in the paint. There's a reason he's a firm top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Boswell has been fighting to prove himself as a second-round talent, but he didn't necessarily help his case on Saturday. The senior point guard shot just 1-for-6 from the field, finishing with six points, six rebounds and no assists in 24 minutes.

The Fighting Illini needed Boswell to be more of a facilitator from the wing, with Wagler initiating most of the offense. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-2 college veteran couldn't make much of an impact on the offensive end.

Braylon Mullins, UConn

Mullins and Wagler went at it, becoming the first opposing freshmen to score at least 15 points in the Final Four since Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing in 1982. Coming off his miraculous game-winning three against Duke, Mullins continued his scoring with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals, knocking down four of seven three-point attempts.

The 6-foot-6 wing struggled inside the arc (1-for-7 on two-pointers), but he showed up when the Huskies needed him. Despite being fourth on the team in scoring, there's a reason Mullins is projected to be a top-20 pick in June. His pure shot-making ability and wiry frame play to his advantage on the offensive end.

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Reed has dominated this NCAA Tournament and managed to post yet another triple-double, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting. It's hard to stop a 6-foot-11, 265-pound machine, and Illinois couldn't keep him off the glass.

Reed created a game-high four second-chance opportunities. He was a wall inside on both ends despite not recording a block. The senior is projected to go anywhere from the late-first round to the middle of the second round. He should rise in mock drafts after a fantastic postseason, playing the role of a traditional big man.

Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban's draft stock has decreased due to him becoming more of a role player in his final season with the Huskies. He's more of a 3&D forward, but on Saturday, while both teams struggled to shoot from deep, so did he.

Karaban put up nine points, four rebounds and four assists, but shot 1-for-8 from the field and 1-for-7 from three. It's a major positive that he managed to attack the basket and draw fouls, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. But this game didn't improve his position, projected to be in the backend of the second round.