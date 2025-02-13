How the Lakers’ Rookie Fared in First Game with Luka Doncic
In the Lakers’ Wednesday night bout with the Utah Jazz, rookie guard Dalton Knecht officially made his return to the court in the purple and gold.
The former Tennessee Volunteer — drafted at No. 17 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft — had a roller coast of a trade deadline, first with the addition of superstar Luka Doncic, who played his second game for Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The addition of Doncic, especially for Anthony Davis, called for the adding of a center. Last week, the Lakers made the tough decision to trade Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft capital to the Hornets for third-year 7-footer Mark Williams.
After thinking he was officially a Charlotte Hornet for several hours, the trade was then rescinded due to a failed physical on Williams’ end, causing whiplash on several fronts.
Against Utah Wednesday, Knecht made his return to the court for Los Angeles, this time alongside Doncic.
While the offensive-minded center in Williams likely would’ve been a nice pairing for the former Mavericks’ superstar, Knecht is too as a floor-spacer and offensive creator. That was apparent, as Knecht added 10 points with three triples in his first game back.
The Lakers ultimately fell to the Jazz, 131-119, after beating them just days ago. But the early signs of what could be a great basketball team are already showing through with Doncic, all-time great LeBron James and a host of talented role players, including Knecht.
Doncic has yet to play to his full potential, scoring just 14 and 16 points in his first two games, and is still working his way back from injury. Despite spending his first several months with Los Angeles, Knecht too may need some time to assimilate to the new lineup sans-Davis and adding another historic offensive hub.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.