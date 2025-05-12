How Multiple Second Round Picks are Impacting the Conference Semifinals
The NBA Draft is around six weeks away, as nearly 60 players will hear their name called on June 25.
The first 30 selections are usually the most talked about players in the draft, but there are often a few steals in the second round who end up developing into stars or solid role players. As the NBA Playoffs continue, there are multiple teams receiving large contributions from former second round picks.
In New York, 2018 second-rounder Jalen Brunson has developed into a star after starting his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Following a series victory aginst the Detroit Pistons, Brunson has helped New York to a 2-1 series advantage against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic has helped the Denver Nuggets to a 2-2 tie in the Western Conference semifinals against the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic's success has been well-documented, as the former second-round pick has won three MVP awards and an NBA title.
Aside from the rare second-round selections who develop into superstars, like Brunson and Jokic, there are also multiple second-round picks in the postseason who are serving as important role players for their teams.
This is a much more likely scenario for most second rounders, as the opportunity to develop a centerpiece doesn't exist for most second-round picks. Players like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, though, are solid examples of how the average second-round pick can develop into a solid rotation player.
Hartenstein has consistently been one of the Thunder's starters when healthy this season, averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while helping the team to the best regular season performance in team history.
In the conference semifinals, Hartenstein has played an important role defending Jokic, in addition to his role on offense. Alongside Hartenstein, Williams has helped defend Jokic during his time on the floor.
The former Arkansas standout and second-round pick shot 39.9% from 3-point range this season on more than three attempts per game, earning a solid role in the Thunder's rotation.
Wiggins has also turned in multiple solid performances this season, including a 41-point, 14-rebound outing in a win against the Kings. On Sunday, in Game 4 against the Nuggets, Wiggins came through for the Thunder with multiple big plays down the stretch to secure a five-point win for OKC.
The former Maryland product put up 11 points and six rebounds in nearly 16 minutes on the floor, helping the Thunder avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series.
While most second round picks won't develop into Jokic, Brunson or even Wiggins, there is still plenty of under-the-radar talent available in the second round of the draft every year.
