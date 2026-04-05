How NBA Draft Prospects Fared in Michigan’s Win over Arizona 

Top-seeded Michigan took down top-seeded Arizona in the Final Four on Saturday, dominating on both ends to grab a decisive win and punch their ticket to the national championship.

There's were tons of 2026 NBA Draft prospects in this one on both ends. Here's how they fared in tonight's action:

Aday Mara, Center

Mara was far-and-away the most impressive player in Saturday’s game, dominating on both ends in what was likely his best ever collegiate outing.

He scored a game-high 26 points on highly effective 11-for-16 shooting, adding four-of-four free throws. Additionally, he added nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Mara did his work entirely inside the arc, missing his only 3-point try, though he was totally dominant on the interior. Even against Arizona’s own elite frontcourt, he was able to clean things up, and get his own post-game going to fuel Michigan to a win.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward

Lendeborg got off to his usual productive start, but went down to injury midway through the first half. He would eventually return in the second half, though Michigan wouldn’t need him already up big.

Lendeborg would finish with 11 points in just 14 minutes, adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Following the game, Lendeborg said he’s at worst dealing with an MCL sprain and rolled ankle, though the only way he’ll miss Monday’s game is if he can’t walk.

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward

After seeing a slower game against Tennessee in the Elite Eight, Johnson picked things back up against Arizona, scoring himself and leveraging his output into success for others as well.

He added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists to one turnover.

Koa Peat, Forward

Peat struggled against Michigan's front line on Saturday, scoring just 16 points on 18 shots, though he was able to add 11 rebounds, one steal and block apiece.

When things got slow, Peat was looked at to create offense, and it didn’t always work out in his favor. He did was he could as Arizona’s leading scorer, but simply wasn’t put in position to thrive against one of the best frontcourts in college basketball.

Brayden Burries, Guard

Burries, the team’s leading scorer on the season, saw a down game by his standards, scoring just 13 points on 16 shots. In the same way, Burries was looked to create offense when things got mucky — which was most of the night — and simply didn’t shoot the ball well with so much defensive pressure.

He, too, stuck to his do-it-all ways with six rebounds, one assist and two steals.