How Potential First-Round Pick Luigi Suigo, Others Fared in NCAA Opener

Here's a look at how potential first-round pick Luigi Suigo and others performed in college basketball's 2026-27 season opener that saw Notre Dame defeat Villanova 74-72 in Rome.

Brady Koehler, Notre Dame

Koehler kicked off what could be a breakout season with 16 points, eight rebounds, an assist, two steals, two blocks and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, Koehler's size could help the the sophomore garner attention from NBA scouts if he continues to produce throughout the season. As a freshman, the former four-star recruit averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Koehler also notched a solid shot contest in the game's final seconds to help Notre Dame secure a victory, showcasing his potential to be a solid defender.

Tyler Perkins, Villanova

The Wildcats' senior guard scored a game-high 18 points, adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Perkins averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc as a junior.

A strong senior season could secure Perkins a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Braeden Shrewsberry, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish guard turned in a strong performance in Notre Dame's win, accounting for 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and zero turnovers against Villanova.

Shrewsberry shot 6-of-14 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 0-of-2 from the free throw line, tying with Koehler as the Fighting Irish's leading scorer.

Across his first three seasons at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard averaged 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Another solid campaign could help land Shrewsberry a spot in the second round of the 2027 class.

In his first college basketball game, potential first-round pick Luigi Suigo logged seven points, five rebounds, a block and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

While Suigo didn't produce an eye-popping statline, his size and ability to stretch the floor were still evident. If the 7-foot-3, 289-pound big man continues to flash the aforementioned traits, he should remain in the conversation to be a first-round pick in 2027.

Derek Parker slotted Suigo to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 28 overall in his first 2027 mock draft.