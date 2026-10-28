Which NCAA Teams Feature Sharpshooters with 2027 NBA Draft Potential?

College basketball season is less than a week away.

Heading into the upcoming campaign, data analyst Evan Miyakawa published a list of college basketball teams with the highest amount of elite shooters on the roster.

A few 2027 NBA Draft prospects were featured as "elite shooters" on Miyakawa's ranking.

Here are the teams with the most elite 3PT shooters on their roster, based on preseason projections at https://t.co/Zc0pvHlJ75:



BYU has FIVE guys on the list 👇 pic.twitter.com/k4VvV0oQhT — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) October 28, 2026

Here's a closer look at who made the cut.

Kentucky

The Wildcats landed in the third tier of Miyakawa's list with a trio of "elite shooters".

Veteran Milan Momcilovic headlines the group after electing to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and transfer from Iowa State to Kentucky.

As a junior with the Cyclones, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field and 48.7% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game. At the NBA Combine, the All-Big 12 honoree recorded a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan, measured 6-foot-8 without shoes and weighed 218 pounds.

With good size and perimeter shooting ability, Momcilovic could be a first-round pick in the 2027 class.

NC State

Led by sharpshooter Paul McNeil Jr., the Wolfpack are also in the third tier of Miyakawa's list.

McNeil averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game as a sophomore in 2025-26 and returns to NC State for what could be a big junior season.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, a solid showing in 2026-27 could vault McNeil into the first round of the 2027 draft.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers are in the second tier on Miyakawa's list with four "elite shooters", including two players who could be 2027 NBA Draft picks.

Senior guard Finley Bizjack joins West Virginia after three years at Butler, where he averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, the Canadian guard's size could be a concern for NBA teams, but Sadler has the skill set to be a first-round pick.

Wisconsin

The Badgers join Kentucky and NC State in the third tier.

Eian Elmer comes to Wisconsin for the 2026-27 season after three seasons at Miami (OH). As a junior, Elmer averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds, a solid season in the Big Ten will likely land Elmer a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.