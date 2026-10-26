NBA Draft Prospect Watch: Missouri Guard Jason Crowe Jr.

Jason Crowe Jr. is a 6-foot-3 guard set to play at Missouri this season, who could earn first-round NBA Draft acclaim with a successful season.

Crowe was the California State all time leading scorer and was named Mr. California in 2026. He was also given Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit selections as well as being a member of the U16, U17 and U19 USA select teams. For the Oakland Soldiers, on the Nike EYBL circuit he led all scorers with 23.6 points during the summer of 2025.

Crowe will be 18 on draft night and Missouri lists him at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds which will categorize him as a small guard. With the Oakland Soldiers, we saw him play next to Tyran Stokes which gave us some insight on what his fit would look like next to another high usage creator.

He's a lefty dynamic scorer that specializes in tough shotmaking and overall microwave scoring ability. Crowe has nearly every shot in his arsenal. He's a pure three level scorer with great touch around the rim. I think a big part of Crowe's eval is his supremely confident nature, which you see a ton in the types of shots that he takes. He will shoot from everywhere, anywhere, at any time. He takes a high volume of early shot clock, long threes even sometimes from the logo. His shot selection will be something to monitor throughout the season with the level of responsibility he'll garner at Missouri.

Defensively because of his lack of positional size, he'll probably struggle a ton at Missouri and even more in the NBA. He’ll need to find ways to be scrappy and hold his own at least against other guards his size. He did have a nice defensive outing at the Hoop Summit where you saw him picking guys up full court and taking pride in his individual matchups, but he'll need to turn those flashes into consistency.

Crowe's swing skill will come on the defensive end. He needs to prove he can hold up on that end to warrant his usage on the other end. The NBA has recently faded away from most of these ball dominant scoring small guards. But guys like Mo Williams and Lou Williams both had very long careers and played major roles on contending teams. Crowe will have the opportunity to showcase his deep bag with Missouri but those flashes need to turn into consistency for him to solidify himself as a lottery pick.