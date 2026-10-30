Standouts from Recent College Basketball Exhibition Matchups

Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects in recent college basketball exhibition matchups.

The senior sharpshooter notched a team-high 19 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against UCF.

As a junior at Iowa State, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field and 48.7% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

At the NBA Combine, the All-Big 12 honoree recorded a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan, measured 6-foot-8 without shoes and weighed 218 pounds.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

The Wildcats' sophomore turned in 16 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line against UCF.

Moreno tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026 after averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field as a freshman.

Derek Parker paired Richmond with the Golden State Warriors at No. 13 overall in his first mock draft of the 2027 cycle.

Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas

The freshman tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line against Memphis.

Listed at 7-feet tall and 220 pounds, Muurinen enters his debut season with the Razorbacks after being ranked a five-star recruit in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richmond finished with 17 points, three assists, a rebound, two blocks, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-7 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line against Memphis.

The junior averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

Richmond went No. 23 overall to the Phoenix Suns in Parker's mock draft.

Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

The highly touted freshman logged 17 points, three rebounds, two asssits, two blocks a steal and a turnover while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line against Memphis.

Smith was rated the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports and was slotted at No. 3 overall to the Houston Rockets in Parker's projection.