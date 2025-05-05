How the Houston Rockets Can Improve Through the NBA Draft After Elimination
The Houston Rockets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.
After losing to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of a first-round series, Houston's season has come to an end. This year marked the Rockets' return to the top, earning the second seed in the Western Conference after a five-year postseason drought.
Even after winning 52 games in the regular season, a young Houston roster was unable to overcome the Warriors veteran experience, ending the year after one series. Still, the Rockets appear to have a bright future with just a few pieces missing.
This summer, Ime Udoka and company will have the chance to improve their roster in the NBA Draft, as Houston currently holds the No. 9 overall selection. The Rockets could trade the pick for assets, or stay in place and draft a young prospect to add to a solid young core.
With the No. 9 pick, Houston will have the opportunity to address some of its weaknesses.
A recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI paired Duke wing Kon Knueppel with the Rockets, infusing the team with another young player who should be able to help bring Houston's 3-point percentage up.
Listed at 6-foot-7, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal per game during his lone season at Duke, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final 4. Knueppel shot 47.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc as a freshman, and could give the Rockets more spacing.
Not being able to knock down shots was one of Houston's biggest problems this season, as the Rockets' ranked No. 21 in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Knueppel could help fix this problem, especially if Reed Sheppard continues to develop into a solid role player.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board ranked Knueppel as the No. 12 prospect in the 2025 draft class.
Another player who could be an intruging target for the Rockets in the top 10 is Carter Bryant, a freshman wing from Arizona with great size and the potential to develop into a valuable role player.
Listed at 6-8 and 225-pounds, the former 5-star recruit shot 37.1% from beyond the arc in his lone season with the Wildcats. Bryant didn't see as much playing time as other top prospects and is still raw in his development, but clearly has the chance to be a high-level "3 & D" wing in the NBA.
