How the Knicks’ Finals Win can Inform the NBA Draft

The New York Knicks earned their first championship in over 50 years on Saturday night, taking down the San Antonio Spurs in a five-game slate.

Much has been made of the Knicks ascension, especially given they’ve traded for most of their talent, opposed to drafting it. Still, New York are now the reigning champions, and teams will always be looking to download and learn from success.

Here are three things the Knicks’ title win could carry over to the upcoming NBA Draft:

Small guards aren’t extinct just yet

Small guards have fallen out of favor in recent years due to the insurgence of tall and long ball-handlers, as well as the way that forwards and bigs can initiate on-ball like guards.

Still, 6-foot-2 Jalen Brunson was just the best player on an ultra-talented court featuring a 7-foot-4 phenom, unanimously earning Finals’ MVP.

That’s not to say that small guards are officially back, or that any talented shorter player will be capable of being Brunson, who is uniquely talented. But it does highlight that elite players have a way of figuring things out, and that carries over to the highest levels of basketball.

Elite wings continue to be highly impactful

The Knicks’ higher-end stars are a lead guard and starting center in Karl-Anthony Towns, though the glue that held the team together at times were wings.

Players like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart all saw massively vital games and stretches throughout the series, offering players that can meld between a variety of different positions.

That was especially seen in Anunoby’s game-saving put-back in Game 4, where he was able to crash the glass and put New York ahead in the series 3-1. His versatility spanned across fellow wings, guards and bigs, and while he didn’t earn Finals’ MVP honors, he was in contention mid-way through the series.

Fit matters

The Knicks have a very clear cut roster construction: a ball-dominant lead guard, a Swiss Army knife wing, a pair of two-way wings and a 7-footer anchoring the paint.

The lineup wasn’t game-breaking strategically, but fit together like a glove, highlighting the others weaknesses and covering up for strengths.

At the draft, teams picking near the top are often told to simply take the best players available and figure out fit later. And there’s plenty of merit to that for the league’s worst. Though fit is still highly impactful, and how players mesh together and accentuate each other should continue to be a focal point.