How the LA Clippers Can Improve Through the NBA Draft After Playoff Loss
The LA Clippers season has come to an end.
After a hard-fought, seven-game battle, the city of Los Angeles has zero teams remaining in the postseason, with Tyronn Lue's team being eliminated by Nikola Jokic and company.
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden proved not to be enough for LA to oust the Nuggets, who fired their head coach and general manager just before the postseason. Now the Clippers will head into the offseason with a roster that is solid, but continues to age with Leonard already being 33-years-old and and Harden already at 35-years-old.
With two aging superstars and a few decent role players, this year's draft could be important for LA if they're able to add an impact player who can give the team minutes in the coming years.
Sitting at pick No. 30 due to a pick swap with Oklahoma City, the Clippers won't have their selection of the top prospects in the draft, but will still have the opportunity to add an upside swing or a solid veteran.
LA needs more size on its roster and could look to add a big at the end of the first round. A recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI saw Tyronn Lue's team add Aubrun star Johni Broome to close the first round.
Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game during his final season with the Tigers. The fifth-year senior shot 51% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range en route to SEC Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.
While Broome may not be a high-profile young prospect, he should have the size and experience to help the Clippers right away. After five seasons of college basketball, the Tigers' standout could likely factor into LA's rotation as a rookie, giving the team another option down low alongside Ivica Zubac.
The Clippers could also elect to go with an upside swing, but Lue and company would likely prefer a player who can contribute immediately after being sent home early in the postseason once again.
With talented stars who have shown they can still produce, LA needs to add solid role players to the roster.
