How the Timberwolves' Rookie Backcourt can Elevate Minnesota Atop the West
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on track to again be one of the best teams to come out of the Western Conference this season. A 56-26 finish and a conference finals bid a year ago, head coach Chris Finch had his squad looking honed in with the continued rise of Anthony Edwards and stars surrounding him.
That's unlikely to change much entering 2024-25, as the team looks nearly identical outside the addition of two young athletes who they acquired in this summer's draft. Rob Dillingham, who landed with the Timberwolves after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the No. 8 slot, and Terrence Shannon Jr., who was chosen by Minnesota at No. 27 overall.
These two rookie guards will not change the landscape of this team by any means, but they do provide some additional depth in the back court and can add to the team's scoring acumen. Dillingham will provide a fresh sense of shot creation alongside Edwards, as his offensive capabilities will allow him to help enhance a system that is built around it's formidable defensive expertise.
Shannon Jr.'s fit in that defensive scheme will be great for their perimeter containment as well, and his ability as a 23-point-per-game scorer in his final year at Illinois should bode well as he attacks the paint with physicality in a much tougher environment.
Shannon Jr.'s time on the floor might be a bit limited compared to Dillingham, but each will bring beneficial factors to a team who is trying to get over an already advanced hump -- reaching the Western Conference Finals is no easy feat, and trying to get to the final stage and take it all is that much harder.
With their help, they could help Minnesota bridge that gap into next season.
