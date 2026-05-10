How to Watch the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Today

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is tonight, potentially revealing where some of the top talents in the class will be headed. Or at least their general range.

The '26 draft class has been lauded as one of the best in decades. While last year's 2025 class had a true No. 1 in superstar Cooper Flagg, this year has as many as four No. 1-level talents in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

All four are historically good in their own right, with Dybantsa offering a potential superstar scorer, Peterson a two-way combo guard, Boozer an unprecedented statistical anomaly and Wilson a two-way template in the open floor.

Given the depth up top, the entire lottery range is talented, with the No. 1-level quartet pushing talents further down all the way through pick No. 14. There won't be many losers today regardless of where the picks land, but there are certain to be several winners.

Here is the information for today's draft lottery:

When and where:

The ’26 draft lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10, at McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, IL. Fourteen team representatives will be there, with coverage tipping off at 2 p.m. CT.

How to Watch:

The draft lottery will be streaming on ABC, as well as the ESPN app.

Lottery order and odds at No. 1:

1. Washington Wizards — 14%

2. Indiana Pacers — 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets — 14%

4. Utah Jazz — 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings — 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies — 9%

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) — 6.8%

8. Dallas Mavericks — 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls — 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks — 3%

11. Golden State Warriors — 2%

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers) — 1.5%

13. Miami Heat — 1%

14. Charlotte Hornets — 0.5%

How it works:

The lottery will use 14 ping pong balls numbered through 1-14. There will be 1,001 combinations when four balls are taken out of 14, without regard to order. Before the lottery, 1000 of those are assigned to the 14 teams.

For the lottery, all 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine, then mixed for 20 seconds before the first ball is drawn. The remaining balls are mixed, and then the second, third and fourth are picked, respectively.

The team that has the combination of the four balls drawn from the machine will get the No. 1 pick, and the process will be repeated for picks No. 2 through 4.

The process will move quickly, with the first several teams being chosen prior to a break. Teams in the late-lottery odds-wise will know whether they have landed their anticipated pick, or have jumped into the top-four.

When is the NBA Draft?

The draft itself will take place on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, continuing its two-day change for the third-straight time. The draft itself will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.