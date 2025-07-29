Identifying Three Sophomore Breakout Candidates for 2026 NBA Draft
As every new draft cycle begins, the new names on the board often gain the most attention. Those projected one-and-done freshmen entering college and newly-eligible international players become the most discussed names in the class. But it's important to remember just how many returning players ultimately end up making up the depth in any draft class.
As such, it's important to keep tabs on players returning to school who have a chance within their respective system to improve their stock and be a player who can still be taken in the lottery despite playing multiple collegiate seasons.
Let's take a look at three incoming college sophomores who could break out this season and quickly rise up draft boards.
Isaiah Evans (Duke)
A 6-foot-6 wing with tremendous scoring upside, Evans was a riser late in his freshman season, but opted to return to Duke for one more season before making the leap to the NBA. Now, he will shoulder even more of a responsibility as a sophomore with the Blue Devils, even with the roster being replenished with more talent after losing several players to the league in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Evans knocked down more than 40% of his 3-pointers last season, but did struggle some with physicality. Simply having another year to develop his body and build out his frame before making the leap to the NBA will be significant. It wouldn't be surprising to see Evans double his scoring output this season, but he'll also need to showcase his ability to impact winning outside of just getting buckets.
Karter Knox (Arkansas)
Knox had a fairly slow start to his first collegiate season, but showed rapid improvement throughout his freshman campaign. Development is never linear, but he's primed to play a huge role for the Razorbacks this season and get back to being a primary piece like he was at the high school level.
There's no question that Knox has the upside to be a starting caliber wing at the NBA level, and we'll get a clearer look at that type of role this season at Arkansas. It goes beyond the numbers with him, as he can make plays on both ends of the floor and plays with a level of poise that is rare for his age.
Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)
Quaintance is returning to school due to his age, as he just turned 18 years old a few weeks after the 2025 NBA Draft and wasn't eligible to declare for that event. He was the youngest player in the country last season at Arizona State, but flashed elite upside during his high points. There's still a lot to clean up, but that's expected for a player in his situation, given he was the same age as many high school juniors.
It's important to remember that Quaintance suffered a torn ACL in late February of last season and then transferred to Kentucky during the offseason. It's fairly unclear exactly when he will return to the court, but if he's able to at least play a handful of games and then get some run in March Madness, he could burst onto the scene as a more mature and developed sophomore ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.
