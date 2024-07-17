Is Alex Sarr's Summer League Dud Cause for Concern?
NBA Summer League is usually a fun time. The entire association gathers in one place, star players sit on the sidelines, and future stars grace the hardwood all wrapped up in the nightlife, lights and shapes of Vegas.
Though, this is not the NBA Comic-con meets night party for all. Every year someone has a spoiled time in the sweltering heat and this time around it is sure to be Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr. The seven-footer was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and on Tuesday he put up a 0-for-15 performance against the Portland Trail Blazers - including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
In that contest, Sarr dished out a trio of assists, swatted three shots and swiped a steal in his 30 scoreless minutes against Donovan Clingan who also struggled to put the pumpkin in the patch in this tilt.
Sarr is sure to be on the wrong end of NBA social media screenshots with half-witted captions - Nine of the 15 misses were way short which is typically a sign of fatigue. A few more of those attempts were blocked, one massive swat from Clingan and you can quickly explain the woes.
While there is no guarantee of what Sarr's future holds in D.C. and no one has that magical crystal ball despite what the kind folks in Vegas may try to sell you on, an 0-for-15 night in July will not make-or-break his trajectory.
The Wizards and Sarr will have to live with this being a talking point but is it a cause for concern? Not in the slightest, yet. His shots came within the flow of the offense and outside of a few awkwardly hesitant possessions, it was just a matter of pulling the string.
