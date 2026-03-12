Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

The Orlando Magic bring a five-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Orlando got an upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, and now have a great opportunity to make it six in a row against the lowly Wizards. Washington has lost nine straight games and just saw Bam Adebeyo make history with an 83-point game on Tuesday night.

The Magic already beat the Wizards at home last week 126-109 as -16 favorites.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +14.5 (-115)

Magic -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +650

Magic -1000

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN FL

Wizards record: 16-48

Magic record: 36-28

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Bub Carrington – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner – Out

Anthony Black – Out

Wizards vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

After missing 10 games due to a hamstring strain, Alex Sarr returned last week with a bit of rust. He had just seven points on 3 of 7 shooting in 18 minutes against the Pelicans. However, he bounced back on Tuesday with 28 points on 12 of 19 shooting (4 of 17 from deep), and added 6 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes of action.

The Magic may take this one a bit easy after playing last night – and Orlando should still be able to beat the Wizards. That’ll give Sarr a chance for another strong performance. He had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists against Orlando back on January 6, and 20 PRA back in November.

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Even if the Magic do take it easy at home against Washington, this is a Wizards team that hasn’t shown much recently. They just lost by 21 to Miami and 20 to New Orleans, and by 17 last week in Orlando, mind you.

I don’t see much changing in this one. Orlando is 6-3 against the spread in the second half of a back-to-back, and Washington is just 10-21 ATS as the road underdog.

Pick: Magic -14.5 (-110)

