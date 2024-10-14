Jalen Williams Discusses Facing Off With Brother, Utah Jazz Rookie
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Jalen Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams went from barely on NBA radars, to a spunky second round target, to sneaking into the first round range and eventually becoming a lottery pick after a fantastic NBA combine.
It has worked out for the OKC Thunder as the Santa Clara product is a rising star who is tabbed by many as a breakout player to reach all-star status. Oklahoma City is banking on Williams becoming a top scoring option alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the biggest moment to push them over the hump in the NBA playoffs.
Entering year three, that feels like a good bet as the swingman has improved each season. Year three will look different for the entire Williams family as his brother, Cody, enters the NBA. Unlike the Thunder forward, Cody Williams was tabbed as a top pick since high school and made good on those projections being selected No. 10 overall by the Utah Jazz.
These two brothers are set to face off early in the season on Dec. 3 in an NBA Cup game. On Sunday, the Thunder held another training camp practice where Jalen was peppered with questions about playing his brother.
“It’ll be really cool. It’s already crazy watching him on TV. Yesterday, he FaceTimed me while he was on the flight… I’m looking forward to trying to take his head off," Williams said on Sunday.
