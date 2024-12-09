NBA Draft

Jared McCain Continues to Thrive in Multiple Roles

The Philadelphia 76ers have continued to trot rookie Jared McCain out there in multiple roles. Off the bench on Sunday, McCain gave the team a lift in its big win.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 NBA draft was bashed its entire life cycle. Prospects didn't have the star power that the media,, fans and some teams longed for. However, the early returns are positive for a group that did not have much expectation coming in.

Look no further than Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain. The Duke product saw mixed reviews as a prospect. Some had the combo guard as a top ten pick, others lottery and a few at the end of the first round in June's 2024 NBA Draft.

The 76ers selected the 20-year-old with the No. 16 pick back in June. The rookie guard has immedately hit the ground running and been valuable in multiple roles.

McCain has played in 21 games, starting eight of those contests, no matter the situation he has had an ability to positively impact the game. The rookie is averaging 16 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and half a steal per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 38 percent from beyond the arc and 87 percent at the charity stripe.

The 76ers first year guard was key off the bench in its win over the Chicago Bulls, going for 11 points off the pine, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

McCain was masterful in Philly's eight point win over the Bulls with Joel Embiid back in the lineup.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/Newsfeed