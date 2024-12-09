Jared McCain Continues to Thrive in Multiple Roles
The 2024 NBA draft was bashed its entire life cycle. Prospects didn't have the star power that the media,, fans and some teams longed for. However, the early returns are positive for a group that did not have much expectation coming in.
Look no further than Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain. The Duke product saw mixed reviews as a prospect. Some had the combo guard as a top ten pick, others lottery and a few at the end of the first round in June's 2024 NBA Draft.
The 76ers selected the 20-year-old with the No. 16 pick back in June. The rookie guard has immedately hit the ground running and been valuable in multiple roles.
McCain has played in 21 games, starting eight of those contests, no matter the situation he has had an ability to positively impact the game. The rookie is averaging 16 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and half a steal per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 38 percent from beyond the arc and 87 percent at the charity stripe.
The 76ers first year guard was key off the bench in its win over the Chicago Bulls, going for 11 points off the pine, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes.
McCain was masterful in Philly's eight point win over the Bulls with Joel Embiid back in the lineup.
