Jared McCain Looking to NBA for his Next Breakthrough
Again and again, Jared McCain has broken through.
Be it ascending to California basketball stardom, his magnetizing rise to nearly three million social media followers or his conquests as a one-and-done with the heralded Duke program, McCain’s work ethic and infectious personality have helped to shatter barriers.
And at tomorrow’s 2024 NBA Draft, he’ll be leaning on those things to carry him yet again.
“I love that process of trying to reach a goal,” McCain told Draft Digest. “Trying hard to get there, doing everything you can and having some challenges to go through, but then eventually breaking through. So I’m excited for the new challenge in the NBA.”
McCain’s latest headway was made with the Blue Devils, where the 20-year-old guard worked to win over even his harshest critics by smiling his way to 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists en route to an Elite Eight appearance. His season — which fits in snugly with other one-and-done prospects to pass through Durham — has secured his future in the NBA.
McCain’s basketball background is a California fusion: a Sacramento kid who grew up on a blend of the Kings, Kobe Bryant-led Lakers and a heavy dose of the dynastic Steph Curry. Golden State’s point guard remains one of his favorite players to watch, in addition to Jalen Brunson, Seth Curry, CJ McCollum, Bruce Brown, Fred VanVleet, Derrick White and any other undersized guards capable of impacting the game.
As with any polarizing social media star, some see McCain’s suave singing and silky dance moves on TikTok as a distraction. Something that takes precedence over basketball. The reality is the exact opposite, instead showcasing his tireless dedication in achieving his goals, be it on or off-court.
“A lot of people tend to think I do it for social media, like basketball is second or something. That I spend all my time on Tik Tok,” McCain said. “I’m just a hard worker, everything I do in life is goal-driven, manifestation-driven, I do everything for basketball. And then obviously I love to do stuff on the side, I’m just a joyful person who loves to reach their goals.”
McCain’s social media serves as a time capsule for his life and basketball career, featuring interviews with his high school teammates, dancing with Bronny James at the McDonald’s All-American game or countless moments in Durham.
His new partnership with Overtime aims to do the same, helping to shine a light on his preparation, the draft itself and the events following.
“This whole process can go by fast,” McCain said. “I think having Overtime around to showcase everything I’m going through, it’s a memory — I can look back at all these episodes and see what went on during this draft process and kind’ve just have fun with it.”
In Overtime’s Draft House presented by Visible, the first-all digital wireless service in the US, powered by Verizon, fans will be able to see his workouts, off the court activities — including planning for his draft-night suit — as well as hanging out with different players at the draft house.
On Wednesday night, McCain’s journey to yet another breakthrough begins when he hears his name called.
“It’s been amazing,” McCain said. “Just to be in this process, to almost be at my dream — it’s literally while I’ve dreamed of my whole entire life. It’s all I’ve wanted.”
