Jaylon Tyson Is Set To Make an Instant Impact With the Cleveland Cavaliers
It is more important than ever to land cost-controlled talent with the new CBA adds on restrictions between the hard cap and aprons. These rules especially will penalize teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers who have to juggle paydays for Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.
To supplement those large pay outs, the Cavs are going to need to nail NBA Draft picks along with making savvy cost-cutting trades that brings in talent on cheap pacts. In the 2024 NBA Draft, Cleveland selected Jaylon Tyson with the No. 20 pick.
This should be an instant-impact swingman for the Cavs who now have the insurance of a 21-year-old defender who shot 37 percent from beyond the arc in his college career including 79 percent at the charity stripe to project shooting touch.
Tyson has a mature game that is set to translate seamlessly to the NBA level. At Summer League the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 16 points, four assists, seven rebounds and 1.6 stocks per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor, 43 percent from 3-point land and 91 percent at the free throw line.
The California product produced 1.333 points per possession on spot-up chances and 1.567 points per possession in transition all this combined with 44 percent shooting on catch-and-shoot looks and finishing around the rim at a jaw-dropping 76 percent clip.
It is clear that Tyson is poised to be an NBA contributor from night one with Cleveland as the Cavs hope to make noise in the NBA Playoffs next season with their decision to regain their core four. The No. 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft can go a long way in solidifying that group.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.