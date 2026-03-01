Is James Harden Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Nets)

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard James Harden has missed back-to-back games with a fractured right thumb, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

This is the third game in a row where Harden has been listed as questionable by the Cavs, but he missed Wednesday's game against Milwaukee and Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs, who were down Donovan Mitchell in both of those games as well, lost both matchups.

Now, Harden's status remains up in the air ahead of a game against one of his former teams in the Nets. It has been reported that Harden intends to play through his thumb injury, but that has yet to happen since he was injured against the New York Knicks back on Feb. 24.

Cleveland already played the Nets once since trading for Harden, winning 112-84 back on Feb. 19. Harden had a strong showing in that game, scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting while dishing out nine assists.

Since being traded to the Cavs, Harden is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from 3-point range.

Even with Harden questionable and Mitchell out on Sunday, the Cavs are 11.5-point road favorites against this tanking Brooklyn team. The Nets have lost seven games in a row and are only a half game ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the prop market with Harden's status in question on March 1.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Nets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sam Merrill 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-186)

With Mitchell and Harden out of the lineup the last two games, sharpshooter Sam Merrill has moved into the starting lineup and has been a featured player in the Cavs’ offense.

Merrill has taken 18 3-pointers over the last two games, going 2-for-8 against Milwaukee and 4-for-10 against the Pistons.

I love this matchup for the Cavs wing, as the Nets are 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his last meeting with the Nets on Feb. 19, Merrill took just four shots (1-for-4 from 3), but he did have a six 3-pointer game against Brooklyn back in October.

If Harden sits, Merrill could be in line for another 30-plus minute workload, and he’s scored 34 points over his last two games while attempting double-digit field goal attempts in each matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.