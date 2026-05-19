2026 NBA Draft Could Add to Growing List of NFL-NBA Sibling Duos

If athletic ability runs in the family, there are a multiple NBA siblings who are proof of that.

The NBA has seen its share of siblings, including Franz and Mo Wagner, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball, Aaron, Jrue and Justin Holiday and Steph and Seth Curry, to name a few.

Houston’s Amen Thompson and Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, Spurs’ rookie Dylan Harper and Boston’s Ron Harper Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams and Utah’s Cody Williams, Thunder guard Cason Wallace and Atlanta’s Keaton Wallace, are just a few of the current sibling duos in the league.

In addition to the many examples of siblings who have reached the NBA, are also a few siblings who have starred across multiple sports.

Harry Douglas played nine years in the NFL, while his brother, Toney Douglas, played eight years in the NBA. Currently, Jaylon Tyson is competing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals less than a month after his brother, Jordyn Tyson, was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft has the potential to add three more sibling duos across the NFL and NBA.

Darryn Peterson, a projected top-three pick in the class, starred for one season at Kansas and will join an NBA franchise just a few months after his brother, Darryl Peterson III, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Darryn Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range in his lone season with the Jayhawks. The former five-star recruit played just 24 games as injuries hampered his freshman campaign.

Alongside the Peterson brothers, the Peat brothers will also join the ranks of NFL and NBA siblings if Koa Peat elects to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peat, a potential first-round pick in this year’s class, averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field as a freshman at Arizona. The former five-star recruit’s lack of perimeter shooting prowess, though, could lead the Wildcats’ standout to play another year of college basketball.

Peat is the younger brother of Andrus Peat, a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Otega Oweh also has a chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft after a productive season at Kentucky. The senior averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Oweh is the younger brother of Washington Commanders edge rusher and 2021 NFL first-round pick Odafe Oweh.

In the 2027 NBA Draft, Caden Pierce could add another sibling duo to the list. Pierce is the younger brother of Alec Pierce, who notched more than 1,000 receiving yards for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025-26.

Pierce averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a steal per game at Princeton in 2024-25 before sitting out the 2025-26 campaign. Over the offseason, the former All-Ivy League forward transferred to Purdue, where he could make an instant impact and earn a spot in the 2027 class.