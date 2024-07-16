NBA Draft

JJ Redick Offers Eye-Popping Comparison for Lakers Rookie Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers could look to use Bronny James as the Oklahoma City Thunder use one of their starters.

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft has wrapped up and the most predictable selection was the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick. Since that selection, the NBA world has let their takes fly on the validity of this selection and the rookie's NBA outlook.

New head purple and gold bench boss JJ Redick made an eye-popping comparison between James and an NBA defensive ace in his latest Sirius XM Radio Appearance.

“We were at the Canada-USA basketball exhibition game. And I turned to one of our assistant coaches during the game. And I said, ‘I think Lu Dort just single handedly broke up the eighth possession of the game.’ Like, his impact. You can’t get into your offense," Redick explained. "Sometimes, the shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure. He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure. And I really believe this. Bronny will eventually be that guy."

“You have to be a guy that’s a ball hawk at all times,” Redick said. “We’re going to develop his shot. We’re going to develop his ball skills. He’s already got a great feel. He has a really good, instinctive nature on the defensive end.”

These comparisons to Dort are a bit shocking, while you hope James can reach these lofty goals there is still a ways to go before he is one of the best defenders.

