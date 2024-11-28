Johni Broome Dominates UNC in Maui Invitational
Auburn looks the part of a national contender this year in large part due to the play of Johni Broome. The Tigers boast one of college basketball's deepest teams with six players averaging double-figures in scoring thus far. They come at teams in a variety of ways with several key contributors, but none are more impactful than double-double machine Johni Broome.
In the semifinal game of The Maui Invitational, Broome was unstoppable for the opposing Tar Heels big men. He finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, leading Auburn to an 85-72 victory. This included a monstrous first half in which he had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds by the break. Broome displayed his growing offensive versatility hitting two threes and scoring in and around the paint. He bullied his defenders down low and used his soft touch to get to the floater further from the basket. It looked as if he was grabbing every missed shot and was keeping possessions alive for the Tigers (six offensive rebounds).
Not considered a top NBA prospect due to his age and more traditional big man game, Broome has shown his level of dominance is worth more than just a look for NBA teams. Offensively, he has extended his range to the three-point line shooting 3.7 threes per game and can score anywhere inside of the arc as well. Maybe a bit undersized for an NBA center, Broome makes up for it with his unique shot blocking ability with over 360 and counting in his collegiate career. A player with his level of impact on the game on both ends is rare to come across and should be on NBA teams' monitors throughout the season.
Through six games, Broome is averaging 20.7 points, 12.3 rebounds (second in the country), 3.0 blocks and 2.8 assists on 60.5% from the field and 31.8% from downtown. His play has Auburn sitting at 6-0 and one of the top teams in the NCAA. If he continues his dominance, Broome will be in the conversation for National Player of the Year by season's end.
