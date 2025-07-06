Johni Broome Impresses in Summer League Debut
Johni Broome dominated college basketball in the 2024-2025 season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game en route to leading his Auburn Tigers to the Final Four. He earned AP All-America honors, the Karl Malone Award, SEC player of the year and more.
As dominant as he was, questions arose regarding his age, lack of athleticism and upside. Would he join the long list of dominant collegiate bigs who just couldn't put it together in the NBA? It's still early on, but after his promising Summer League debut performance, Broome looks set to stick in the association.
The Philadelphia 76ers selected Broome with the No. 35 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, signing him to a four-year, $8.69 million contract in the days following. He's suiting up for their Summer League squad alongside V.J. Edgecombe, and the pair faced off against Ace Bailey's Jazz on Saturday night.
Broome finished with 13 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block while knocking down two of his four 3-point attempts. He started off hot, racking up 10 points and four rebounds in the first 12 minutes of game time before cooling down for the remainder of the game.
In his flurry, Broome knocked down a deep ball off a quick ghost screen – but most importantly, he shot it quick and with confidence. The Auburn product shot 31 percent from 3-point range in his career, but a higher volume and percentage in the NBA could be in store.
Broome launched another 3-pointer later in the game with quick confidence, this time off a dish from Edgecombe. He also stuck to his bread and butter, sealing off Walter Clayton Jr. for a deep post touch and converting the and-one through contact.
Despite being the guy in college, Broome still seems willing to do the dirty work at the next level, connecting plays and doing what's necessary. He led the game with four screen assists, totaling 9 screen assist points.
The same goes for his effort on the defensive end, tallying three pass deflections and becoming the only player in the game to contest at least four 2-point shot attempts (4) and 3-point shot attempts (5). If he's able to hang with guards in defensive pick-and-roll scenarios, Broome becomes a much more viable option alongside Joel Embiid.
It's not always easy to earn respect as a Philadelphia sports athlete, but if Broome keeps up play like this, he'll have a home in the NBA with the 76ers.