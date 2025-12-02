Darryn Peterson to Miss Kansas vs. UConn: Concerning for NBA Draft Stock?

When looking at context, the Kansas Jayhawks' 6-2 start to the 2025-26 college basketball season is pretty impressive. They're winning without their star freshman, Darryn Peterson, who has missed six games due to a hamstring strain.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists across his two games played thus far, and it looks like those stats will stay put as he's set to miss his seventh game of the season. According to head coach Bill Self, Peterson will not suit up for Tuesday's matchup with No. 5 UConn.

"Darryn is not going to play tonight," Self said. "He is very close. He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100 percent. He is day-to-day."

The 18-year-old has been regarded as a top-three and generational prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft, alongside Cam Boozer (Duke) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU). Peterson is projected to go No. 1 overall in SI's latest mock draft.

Peterson was expected to have the biggest responsibilities of the three freshmen this season due to Kansas's lack of star power. While BYU and Duke have multiple NBA prospects and impressive depth, even Self noted that Peterson would bear a load that no freshman has ever had in his coaching tenure.

"I would think, as a freshman coming in with the ability to put a team on his back, I'll be honest, I don't know that I've had one," Self told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein in the offseason. "We didn't ask [Andrew Wiggins] to do that as a freshman. [Joel] Embiid didn't do that.

"With this particular roster, let's just call it like it is: Darryn needs to be the guy. And if he's that guy, then he'll put up numbers that are as good as anybody we've had here."

However, while Peterson showed a lot in exhibition games and the two regular-season contests, his limited availability could affect his draft stock. Dybantsa and Boozer are continuing to not only play, but perform at a high level for conference contenders.

Time will tell if Peterson returns to form when he steps onto the court again. He has immense potential with his shot-making skills, able to elevate a team's offensive production instantly. On the other end, his 6-foot-10 wingspan and elite athleticism as a guard make him one of the best two-way players in college basketball.

However, availability is the best ability, and Peterson needs to return for the sake of his team and his draft stock.