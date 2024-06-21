Jonathan Mogbo is the Quintessential 2024 NBA Draft Sleeper
As the 2024 NBA Draft quickly approaches, the final projections, mock drafts and rumors are flying off the shelf. There is little to no consensus surrounding this class of prospects - outside of the opinion that it is devoid of star power each projection has dramatic variance from the last.
One of the key differences in this draft is the splitting up of rounds one and two, it gives teams an entire day to reset and reshape their draft boards ahead of a second round that has more importance than ever - Given the new CBA, cost-controlled talent is now a requirement to flush out your roster. This makes nailing second-round picks that much more meaningful and valuable.
Each class has a few sleeper prospects, who you look back on and wonder how they could be selected so low. This year, San Francisco standout Jonathan Mogbo is poised to be the biggest riser from a 2024 re-draft in the years to come.
While some have Mogbo pegged in their top 30, the likely outcome is he slips to the second day of action. Mogbo is a 6-foot-6 swingman with a 7-foot-2 wingspan checking in at 217 pounds. The San Francisco product is a modern-era player with the tools to thrive as a small-ball big man and still room to grow despite his draft age of 22.
This past season, Mogbo averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 stocks per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor and 69 percent from the charity stripe. The forward started his career at the JUCO ranks before transferring to the NAIA level and climbing to the Division I ranks.
An opposing coach at the NAIA level told Draft Digest "[Jonathan Mogbo] Long versatile playmaker. Really good kid/person. Shooting capabilities leave a lot to be desired. But does everything else."
While he has not shown an ability to shoot, he does just barely miss the 70 percent shooting stroke at the charity stripe used to project shooting touch at the NBA level and has never been asked to stretch the floor despite his jump shot looking relatively clean. With some NBA polish - and at least a yellow light - the question is how much can Mogbo improve as a shooter?
Even without that as part of his game, the 22-year-old is still highly impactful as an athlete dominating as a cutter, pick-and-roll partner, in the dunker spot and with his physicality sticking his nose in for put-backs.
A way to counteract the lack of shooting is highlighting his skills as a short-roll playmaker to get to constantly bend the defense.
On the other side of the floor, Mogbo is poised to thrive understanding how to rotate, use every big of his frame and disrupt actions - the San Francisco product ranked in the 78 percentile in overall points per possession on defense only giving up 0.7 points per possession this past season.
It becomes incredibly easy to envision the 6-foot-6 sleeper as a defensive pest who frustrates matchups with his switch ability and plays a big part in a high-end NBA defense with athletes around him.
Whoever takes a shot on Mogbo is going to reap the rewards of an NBA contributor.
