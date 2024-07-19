Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis Highlight New Chicago Bulls Core
For too long the Chicago Bulls occupied the middle space of the NBA, not strong enough to be a contender but not weak enough to garner top NBA Draft picks.
In the current offseason, though, the team finally seems ready to exit stage left of that middling area, shipping off at least a few of their win-now assets to opt for young projects.
The team's first acquisition was Josh Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft who had made his name as a jumbo handler and whimsical passer for the Thunder.
At 6-foot-8, Giddey has clear talent, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game at his peak in his sophomore season. But was unable to break through in an exceptionally strong OKC rotation that eventually nabbed the No. 1 seed in the west.
In Chicago, he’ll be the de facto point guard, playing his natural position and continuing to build off his already strong base.
Their second offseason addition came via drafting the hometown kid Matas Buzelis, a 6-foot-9 wing who spent a lone season with the G League Ignite before becoming a top pick.
Buzelis has long been a highly touted prospect, with plenty of versatility packed into his lengthy frame for immense upside. He still has a ways to go in terms of shooting, shot-making and point-of-attack defense, but he’ll have multiple years to work it out with the Bulls.
Theoretically, both Giddey and Buzelis should work well in tandem, with Buzelis play-finishing for the more ball-dominant Giddey while both hone key shooting and shot-making skills.
Regardless of how it plays out, the Bulls will be one of the more interesting rebuilds to watch in the coming years.
