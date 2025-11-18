Kansas Guard Could Miss Top Prospect Matchup Versus Duke Forward

Tonight, two of the biggest programs in college basketball history are facing off, with the fifth-ranked Duke Blue Devils taking on No 24 Kansas.

And only the latter could have their top prospect.

While the prospect of two blue-blood programs facing off is always fun, the appeal behind this year’s contest was guard Darryn Peterson versus forward Cameron Boozer. And the ensuing fireworks that come with two of the 2026 NBA Draft’s three best players sharing the hardwood.

But while Boozer is set to continue to offer Duke plenty of interior buckets and stellar rebounding, Peterson could miss the game entirely.

Peterson, who is most draft expert’s No. 1 projected pick at the moment, has already missed two-straight games due to hamstring tightness. And head coach Bill Self hasn’t exactly been overly optimistic about his near return.

“We don’t know,” Self said after Peterson’s last missed game. "We've got some things to discuss, and we're looking at it. He's getting the best treatment, but he's got tightness in his right hamstring. He wants to be out there so bad, but I'm not going to put him out there until he feels well."

While Peterson’s absence has been disheartening for Jayhawks and draft fans alike, Self’s hint that his best basketball is ahead of him is a scary prospect.

So far, Peterson has averaged 21.5 points per game on 60% shooting overall and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. Additionally, he’s added 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

If Peterson truly hasn’t been at his best, he’ll undoubtedly be one of the best prospects in some time, especially at the guard position.

There’s certainly still a chance Peterson could make his way back versus Duke. And it isn’t likely to hurt his draft stock to miss time as plenty of prospects have before. But a ranked matchup in which he faces off against a fellow potential top-three pick certainly would’ve been noteworthy on the draft resume.

Additionally, Kansas hasn’t been necessarily great even with Peterson on-court, so his loss versus a phenomenal Duke team could lead to a lopsided affair.

Boozer's been all but No. 1-worthy so far, too, averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while fueling his top-five team on both ends.

Duke and Kansas face off at 8 p.m. CT in the State Farm Champions Classic. There has yet to be official confirmation on whether Peterson will miss Tuesday's game.