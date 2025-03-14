Kansas Jayhawks Prospects Dominates Opening Round Big 12 Tournament
March Madness is here and with the Big 12 tournament underway, some of the best programs in the world are going toe-to-toe. This has been a lackluster season for the Kansas Jayhawks by their traditional standards - look no further than the fact that the Jayhawkers played during the Wednesday session of the conference tournament against UCF.
Kansas is trying to put it all together and go on a deep tournament run this season with a roster that has under performed all season long compared to its talent level. Against UCF in an overtime thriller, the Jayhawks saw NBA Draft prospect Zeke Mayo step up to the challenge.
Mayo went for 24 points, eight rebounds and an assist on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor, including a jaw-dropping 5-for-7 from beyond the arc constantly hitting timely triples to keep Kansas in the game and marching the Jayhawks to a 98-94 win.
AJ Sorr, who like Mayo projected to help Kansas more this season after a stellar March a year ago, got back to his productive ways with 19 points for the Jayhawks as the two NBA prospects clinging to draftability helped boost KU.
The only other Jayhawks in double digures were Hunter Dickenson (23) and KJ Adams (15) as they played massive leadership roles to compose KU on both ends to get a win.
Up next, Kansas battles Arizona on Thursday at 8:30 PM CT in what will be another showcase for the Jayhawks draft prospects to earn more attention before the season ends.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.