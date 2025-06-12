Kasparas Jakucionis' Potential Fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves
Kasparas Jakucionis enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the highest potential guard prospects, with an untapped playmaking talent waiting to be unleashed.
During his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The counting stats are intriguing, but his efficiency issues may project him as more of an unfinished project than many are taking him for. Jakucionis' 3.7 turnovers per game was enough to raise his turnover percentage to 25.4, a reckless mark for a floor general.
Partially due to this, Jakucionis' role with a contending team may pan out as more of a connector, rather than a primary ball handler. His career has a variety of ways to play out depending on the role he's placed in, and the Minnesota Timberwolves may the best spot.
Jakucionis' range of selection is large, so a fall out of the lottery is within the realm of possibility. Luckily for Jakucionis, landing in Minnesota would be a pleasant surprise. Minnesota is coming off of back-to-back losses in the Western Conference Finals, and is in search of a little more creative juice on the offensive end.
Jakucionis certainly has that juice, attempting and making a variety of off-dribble jumpers. As for his turnover issues, what better mentor for a young guard to have than 18-year veteran Mike Conley – who hasn't averaged more than 2 turnovers per game since the 2016-17 season. In what could be Conley's final year in the association, the Timberwolves could have their own version of the Spurs dynamic between Stephon Castle and Chris Paul.
The Timberwolves have also proven capable of developing shooters, as Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have all increased their 3-point percentage to the high 30s throughout their tenures in Minnesota. As for Jakucionis' defensive worries, he'd be supported by one of the leagues best defenses, anchored by Rudy Gobert, who's had plenty of experience playing safety net to struggling perimeter defenders.
In Minnesota, Jakucionis has an opportunity to contribute in the aforementioned connective wing role in the short-term, while potentially become Anthony Edwards long-term backcourt partner.