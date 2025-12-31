Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Atlanta Hawks are in trouble in the Eastern Conference, as they’ve dropped seven games in a row and have just two wins all season when Trae Young is in the lineup.
Young, who missed the team’s loss to Oklahoma City earlier this week, is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but it would jump ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers with a win on Wednesday night. The Wolves are now in the top 10 in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating while the Hawks are 27th in the league in net rating over their last 10 games (2-8 in that stretch).
Can Atlanta hang around as a home underdog on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle on Dec. 31.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-115)
- Hawks +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -192
- Hawks: +160
Total
- 244.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Timberwolves vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 21-12
- Hawks record: 15-19
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – questionable
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Malik Williams – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is a legit All-Star candidate this season, averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3.
I’m focusing on Johnson’s rebounds and assists prop in this game, as he enters the matchup averaging 16.6 rebound chances and 14.8 potential assists per night.
The star forward has 19 or more rebounds and assists in 10 of his 11 appearances this month, and he could have an even bigger role as a playmaker if Young sits out.
Even against a tough Minnesota defense, Johnson is worth a look in this market considering the fact that he’s averaging 11.3 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game since Dec. 1.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Wolves are a must bet as small road favorites:
The Atlanta Hawks have dropped seven games in a row, allowing 125 points or more in all of them, making them a tough to bet on – even at home – on Wednesday night.
Trae Young (questionable) missed the team’s last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Atlanta’s offense would take a little hit if he can’t suit up on Wednesday. Still, the Hawks have actually been much better record wise without the All-Star guard in the lineup, as their defense has fallen off a cliff in the games that he’s played in.
Over their last 10 games, the Hawks have a net rating of -7.2, which is good for 27th in the league. Over that same stretch, the Timberwolves are ninth in net rating, and they’ve moved up to ninth in offense, fifth in defense and eighth in net rating overall this season.
Minnesota is 9-6 straight up on the road this season, but it has covered in just six of those games. Still, I love the Timberwolves in this matchup with the Hawks struggling to stop anyone right now.
The Wolves are too good of a defensive team for Atlanta to get away with a track meet on Wednesday, and the Hawks have lost four of their seven games on this skid by seven or more points.
Pick: Timberwolves -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
