Kel’el Ware’s Fit Alongside Bam Adebayo Brings Optimism To The Miami Heat
When the Miami Heat selected Kel’el Ware with the 15th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, they acquired a highly-talented big man. For a dwindling squad grasping onto a longshot title dream, Ware brings hope past the prime of aging star Jimmy Butler. He mixes his 7-foot frame with impressive mobility and an advanced scoring package to boast immense upside. He finishes plays from all over the floor, including from beyond the three-point line, and is capable of creating off-the-dribble with craft and touch. With this precise footwork, he can get buckets through fadeaways, sweeping hooks, and floaters. Beyond his scoring package, Ware brings value defensively and on the boards, where his size and length shine.
Miami has searched for the right four to place alongside star big man Bam Adebayo for years now. The perennial all-defensive team member can shift between both big man positions, thriving as a versatile weapon on both ends of the ball. On defense, he’s the NBA’s best switch big with both his graceful perimeter guarding and strong interior defending. On offense, he’s one of the league’s best high post passing hubs, and can get buckets with skill both near the cup and in the mid-range. He’s also began to extend his shooting range into three-point territory However, the Heat haven’t yet found the right complement for Adebayo to help him in protecting the rim and shrinking the floor while maintaining a scoring threat and bolstering the defensive scheme.
But, Ware brings hope. He has the size and athleticism to protect the rim alongside Adebayo, the scoring ability to command defensive attention, and the mobility to contribute to Miami’s defensive scheme. He needs to develop physically in order to reach his potential on both ends, but the 20-year-old former Indiana Hoosier delivers optimism to Miami.
