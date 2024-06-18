Kevin McCullar Jr Projects To Be an Instant Impact From 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and every team will be looking for something different. Some organizations are attempting to swing-high on upside to land a star while other teams just need to round out their rotation with a key contributor that is under club control and cheap.
One of the most pro-ready prospects will be Kansas Jayhawks swingman Kevin McCullar Jr. The 23-year-old already has a role carved out for himself as a 3-and-D wing who can switch around the perimeter guarding multiple positions.
McCullar Jr. seems to have a perfect understanding of who he is, while his archetype is simple, his ability to play off the catch with the ball in his hands in short bursts could come in handy at the next level. A skill he had to lean on this past season with a depleted Jayhawks roster.
Standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, McCullar Jr. projects to be able to defend the majority of players on the floor in the modern NBA - His length, awareness and timing in the passing lanes helps the Kansas product disrupt possessions and earn stops for his team.
Offensively, playing a more reduced role will heighten his efficiency as this past season McCullar Jr. averaged 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and nearly two stocks per game (1.9) while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe.
With a smooth stroke, and more gravity from players around him to lead to easier catch-and-shoot chances, McCullar Jr. will pop as a shooter at the next level.
As pro-ready as they come, contenders should take a hard look at the Kansas product to complete their rotation in the 2024 NBA Draft.
