Kingston Flemings Selected with No. 8 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft has officially begun, with several of the league’s top prospects already having heard their name called.

One of those is Houston guard Kingston Flemings, who was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Atlanta Hawks. He saw a highly-interesting one-and-done season with the Cougars, coming in as a five-star though not fully anticipated to have a breakout season. He ultimately did, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds while cementing himself as one of the top guards in the class.

Below, we’ll evaluate Flemings’ scouting report and assess his fit in the NBA:

Kingston Flemings Scouting Report

College: Houston

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Wingspan: 6-foot-3

Draft age: 19.5

Strengths:

Rim pressure and driving

Three-level scoring upside

Passing and play-making

Defensive play-making and upside

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and physicality

Shot profile and consistency

Outlook:

Flemings didn’t come out of the NBA Draft combine as the biggest prospect, but still checks tons of boxes at the NBA level. Of the top-tier guard group, he has claim to being the best defender, passer, highest-feel player and the most athletic, while only needing to refine his scoring process.

If Flemings can finish more effectively around the rim and shoot more threes — possible in the spaced-out NBA — he could develop into a star.

Flemings will need to add strength, but offers a solid point guard prospect. He should provide immediate two-way impact, even accounting for a necessary jump in strength.

Role: Lead guard, secondary creator

Impact: Star upside, starter

Swing skills: Strength

Read the full scouting report

Fit with Hawks

Notable players: CJ McCollum, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Jonathan Kuminga

Flemings profiles perfectly as the Hawks' point guard of the future, joining a team without a true ball-handler locked in for the future.

Players like CJ McCollum, Nickiel Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson and even Dyson Daniels will be able to continue to handle the ball and run offense, though long-term Atlanta will be looking for a true point guard to step into that role, and that's Flemings.

He should be able to play-make for that group, which has some fiery 3-point shooters, and he also fits like a glove defensively. In terms of feel for the game, the Hawks should be confident that he'll get up to speed quickly, though he may not start early in his career.

That's likely for the best, as the Hawks will want him to refine his scoring early in his career.