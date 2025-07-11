Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson Highlight Top Rookies to Watch Today
On Thursday, several of the league’s top picks made their quasi-NBA debuts in the first day of Las Vegas Summer League.
Cooper Flagg was one of them, not seeing a terribly efficient scoring night, but still showcasing his two-way skillset for the Mavericks. Others saw performances ranging from good to bad, but in the least were able to wear their team across their chest for the first time.
Friday’s Summer League slate will bring the same for a whole new batch of rookies. Here are some to watch out for today:
Tre Johnson, Wizards
Washington has taken a very specific archetype in recent drafts, coming away with positionally fluid, versatile defenders in its rebuild. While former Texas sharpshooter Tre Johnson checks one of those boxes, he’s much more offensive-minded.
An adept scorer at all three levels, but especially from beyond the arc, Johnson projects to carry a heavy offensive load for the Wizards as early as Year 1. And his Summer League performances could offer a glimpse into what that will look like.
The No. 6 pick will face off against Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns at 4 p.m. CT.
Kon Knueppel, Hornets
Having been drafted at No. 4, Knueppel is now the highest-profile draftee yet to debut. But that changes against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz at 2 p.m. CT.
A high-feel wing with a knack for seeing the ball through with a pure jumpshot, all eyes will be on Knueppel to see if he can stand out without Flagg beside him.
Noa Essengue, Bulls
Drafted with the No. 11 pick, Essengue is a project selection. A high-upside forward who offers a blank slate that Chicago will pour into for the next few years.
Still, he was a solid producer at just 18 on a pro team, so he’ll likely be expected to be somewhat ahead of the Summer League curve.
How Essengue fares with the Bulls over the next week could offer a glance at what his impending rookie season might look like.