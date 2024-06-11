Kyle Flipowski Looms As Underrated Big Man Option in 2024 NBA Draft
For decades now, Duke has been a hot spot for touted NBA prospects. From Grant Hill in the 90s, to Kyrie Irving to Zion Williamson to Paolo Banchero most recently, the blue blood school has blossomed its fair share of professional talent.
However, last season, not a single Blue Devil went off the board within the first ten selections. The highest Duke product was Dereck Lively II, who went No. 12 to the Dallas Mavericks. With time, that pick has aged extremely well.
This draft cycle is similar to last year in that no Duke prospects are being heavily discussed amongst the top ten players in the class. Guard Jared McCain has earned top-20 buzz, but that’s about it. Kyle Flipowski has garnered lottery buzz, but not nearly enough credit given his skill-set.
In a class headlined by its big man talent, it’s easy to lose Flipowski in the mix of talent between Alex Sarr, Zach Edey, and Donovan Clingan among others. There’s a good argument that these big men are better NBA prospects than Flipowski, but that doesn’t take away from what he brings to the table.
Standing at 6-foot-11, the 20-year-old brings a versatile offensive skillset for a big man. In his sophomore season, he shot just under 35% from deep in 6.1 attempts per 100 possessions. Complimenting this shooting proficiency were his ball skills inside the arc. Flipowski possesses a legit faceup game, he can punish defenders with his sleek scoring arsenal both on fluid drives and physical post-ups. Consequently, he averaged 16.4 points on 57.3 TS% this season.
Defensively, Flipowski meets more questions. He’s far from a strong defender, but he has size and some mobility, which brings hope that he can contribute defensively in the future. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game this year.
With a unique skill-set offensively, some defensive tools, and room to fill out his 230-lb frame, Flipowski brings the potential to bring unique impact to an NBA offense and leverage his size defensively. He looms as an underrated big man option in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
