Clippers Could Luck Out in 2025 NBA Draft
The Paul George trade continues to loom large in Los Angeles Clippers (and NBA) history. Not only did the Clippers gift wrap the Oklahoma City Thunder a potential dynasty with a historic draft haul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlining a typical L.A. deal which did not net the Clippers the fame and fortune they expected.
Now, George is in the City of Brotherly Love and the Clippers are floundering with an injury-riddled Kawhi Leonard being surrounded by misfitted defenders and previous outcasts. As of this moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder own the Clippers first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is a statement that will be true more often than not.
However, the Clippers can luck out in this draft process, as illustrated by draft expert Derek Parker in his 2025 NBA Mock Draft. With the Thunder owning a pick swap tied up between Houston and the Clippers. In Parker's lottery simulation, each of the Rockets and Clippers failed to make the playoffs with Houston getting the edge at pick No. 12 which the Thunder plunked leaving the Clippers with No. 13.
This would be a huge benefit to the Clippers who should be desperate for an injection of young talent. In this mock draft, Parker issued former G League Ignite star Dink Pate to L.A.
"A 6-foot-8 forward guard hybrid. Pate averaged eight points, nearly four assists, and nearly three rebounds. He is super skilled and while he has a lot more growing to do on both sides of the ball, he is an easy call on a project lottery pick...In Pate, the Clippers will hopefully have a prospect who will still be around when they inevitably turn the page," Parker explained the selection.
