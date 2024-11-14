Rookie Zach Edey to Face Tough Test in Lakers’ Anthony Davis
The center position offers one of the more interesting wrinkles in all of the NBA.
While guards and forwards may be taking a higher volume of shots from beyond the arc now, no other position has undergone the cataclysmic change that big men have seen in the last decade.
They’re no longer relegated to the paint, the elite instead able to switch on the perimeter, play in drop coverage and even shoot the dreaded three-ball, in addition to any inside scoring.
And Anthony Davis, the league’s top pick in 2012, has been a huge reason for that. At near-7-foot, Davis has become one of the best two way bigs in the league. And had injuries not been a factor, truly one of the best all-time. He’s able to guard on the perimeter, put a lid on the rim, score in the interior, score from range, and everything in between on both ends. And right now, he’s doing it at an NBA level: 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.
In the other corner is Zach Edey, the most recent No. 9 pick and a player who has long dominated collegiate basketball with a traditional style. At a hulking 7-foot-4, he thrives with physicality, length and a dash of touch, able to score at the rim and even hit the occasional three. Many were skeptical his old-ish game and slow foot-speed wouldn't translate to the big leagues, but so far, he's succeeding.
In just a few games as an NBA frosh, Edey has scored 11.2 points on 65% shooting, adding 6.6 rebounds and nearly one block per game for Memphis.
Tonight, the two will finally meet in the Western Conference cage match between the Lakers and Grizzlies. The two teams played each other a week ago, but Davis was out due to injury.
Now, Davis' quasi-futuristic skillset will come face-to-face with Edey’s ancient ways in what is sure to be a fun bout.
Edey hasn’t started his last two contests, but has still played over 20 minutes in each, nearly guaranteeing some face time with Davis. On the flip side, Davis is listed on Los Angeles’s injury report, but has a ‘probable’ designation.
The Grizzlies and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.